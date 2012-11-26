FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan tyre maker Sameer's profit soars
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
November 26, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Kenyan tyre maker Sameer's profit soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan tyre manufacturer Sameer posted a 128 percent jump in its pretax profit to 254 million shillings ($2.96 million) after financing costs dropped, it said on Monday.

Sameer, which makes Yana tyres said its net finance costs tumbled to 10.1 million shillings from 124 million in the year-ago period, without giving a reason for the fall. It said that turnover increased 11 percent to 3.04 billion shillings.

“The trading environment for the balance of the year appears favourable,” the company said, citing stable prices of raw materials, crude oil and the exchange rate.

Earnings per share more than doubled to 0.64 shillings each and Sameer said it would pay an interim dividend for 0.25 shillings per share. ($1 = 85.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.