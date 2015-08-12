FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Sampo says new capital rules will not impact dividends
August 12, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Sampo says new capital rules will not impact dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s upcoming Solvency II capital rules for insurers will not affect Sampo’s ability to pay dividends, the Finnish company’s chief executive said.

“Solvency II should not have any kind of effect on our dividend payout capability, or plans, because we have in a very early stage prepared for it,” Kari Stadigh told a news conference.

Sampo has raised its annual dividend every year since 2008, and analysts have also lately raised their forecasts on the next few payouts. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Susan Thomas)

