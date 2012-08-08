FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sampo beats expectations with strong profitability ratio
August 8, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Sampo beats expectations with strong profitability ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly pretax profit, and forecast the profitability ratio of its insurance operations this year would be stronger than its long-term target of 95 percent.

Sampo’s April-June profit before taxes rose 19 percent to 440 million euros ($546 million), beating an average forecast for 373 million in a Reuters poll.

The group’s property and casualty insurance combined ratio - a measure of profitability - was at 86.4 percent, stronger than the market’s forecast for 90.6 percent. It said the ratio would likely be around 89-92 percent for the full year. ($1 = 0.8052 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)

