Sampo earnings slip but profitability ratio rises

HELSINKI, May 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly pretax profit due to lower investment income, but its overall profitability ratio improved and the company forecast good results for 2012.

Sampo said its first-quarter profit before taxes fell to 363 million euros ($473.68 million) from 387 million a year earlier, slightly weaker than the average forecast of 379 million in a Reuters poll.

The group’s property and casualty insurance combined ratio - a measure of profitability - improved to 92.4 percent from 94.4 percent a year earlier, in line with analysts’ forecasts. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)