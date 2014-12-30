FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sampo: cooperation procedure in If P&C Insurance Company completed
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sampo: cooperation procedure in If P&C Insurance Company completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sampo Oyj :

* Cooperation procedure in If P&C Insurance Company, a company belonging to Sampo Group, has completed

* Procedure involved about 340 staff members, of which 200 persons in sales and services unit at business area private and 140 persons in IT

* As result of procedure 122 persons will leave If P&C

* Says 73 employment contracts will end by voluntary agreements, 44 by retirement arrangements and 5 by dismissals

* Says personnel in IT functions will decline by 18 persons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.