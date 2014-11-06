FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Sampo CEO says low interest rates pressure investment yields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The head of Finnish financial holding company Sampo said on Thursday low interest rates would continue to pressure its property and casualty insurance arm If’s investment yields.

“Until recently, Norway’s and Sweden’s interests rates were higher than others, but now as Sweden brought its rate to zero, that of course pressures our running yield going forward,” Chief Executive Kari Stadigh told Reuters in a telephone interview.

If’s fixed income running yield, or interest payments per the bonds’ current prices, has fallen to 2.5 percent as of the end of September from 3.6 percent in 2012.

“All players in the financial market have reinvestment risk when old fixed income investments expire,” Stadigh said.

“It could be that sovereign bonds are overpriced, but I see room for upside in the stock market. Especially bond-like equities will be rerated,” Stadigh said.

Sampo upgraded If’s full-year profitability outlook, as its strong position across the Nordic region offset country-specific setbacks in the third quarter.

Stadigh said Sampo’s strong cash flow from its holdings created a good foundation for its dividend payout from this year. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
