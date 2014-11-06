UPDATE 1-Finland's Sampo lifts insurance profitability forecast

* Q3 pretax profit 452 mln euros vs 459 mln in Reuters poll

HELSINKI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding company Sampo on Thursday upgraded the full-year profitability forecast for its property and casualty insurance arm If, as its strong position across the Nordic region offset country-specific setbacks in the third quarter.

As expected, Sampo changed the target range for If’s full-year combined ratio - a measure of profitability - to 88-90 percent from a previous range of 88-91 percent. A lower figure indicates better profitability.

If’s third-quarter ratio improved to 86.9 percent from 87.2 percent a year earlier, compared with analysts’ average expectations of 87.6 percent in a Reuters poll.

“Our internal cash flow is very strong, creating a good foundation for us being a dividend stock also in the future,” Chief Executive Kari Stadigh told Reuters.

Sampo has raised its annual dividend every year since 2008, and analysts in the Reuters poll expected the company to lift its dividend for 2014 to 1.87 euros from 1.65 euros last year.

“I want the yearly dividend to form a graphically beautiful line which gradually rises, but it is not my decision,” Stadigh said, adding that low interest rates continued to pressure If’s investment yields.

“Until recently, Norway’s and Sweden’s interests rates were higher than others, but now as Sweden brought its rate to zero, that of course pressures our running yield going forward.”

Shares in the company fell 0.4 percent to 38.60 euros by 1407 GMT.

“Sampo’s share is currently priced at a challenging level... For further upside in the share price, Sampo needs to exceed investors’ expectations,” Inderes analyst Sauli Vilén said.

Sampo stock is trading at price per earnings ratio of 13.4, compared with a peer median of 11.6, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In addition to If, Sampo owns more than a fifth of shares in both Nordea, the Nordic region’s largest lender, and Topdanmark, a rival Danish insurer. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack; editing by Susan Thomas)