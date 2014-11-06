Finland's Sampo lifts 2014 insurance profitability outlook

HELSINKI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding company Sampo on Thursday upgraded the full-year outlook for its property and casualty insurance arm If, as its strong position across the Nordic region offset country-specific setbacks in the third quarter.

As expected, Sampo changed the target range for If’s full-year combined ratio to 88-90 percent from a previous 88-91 percent. A lower figure indicates better profitability.

If’s third-quarter ratio improved to 86.9 percent from 87.2 percent a year earlier, compared with analysts’ average expectations of 87.6 percent in Reuters poll.

“Despite the challenges in the operational environment, there are good prerequisites for continued operational profitability,” chief executive Kari Stadigh said in a statement. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)