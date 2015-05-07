FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

Sampo's Q1 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 7 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding company Sampo on Thursday reported 23 percent rise in its first-quarter earnings on the back of larger profit contribution from Nordea as well as income from investments at its insurance business.

Sampo, which owns the biggest Nordic property and casualty insurer If as well as more than fifth of shares in both Nordea Bank and rival insurer Topdanmark, posted a pretax profit of 487 million euros ($553 million), compared to 463 million euros as seen in Reuters poll.

Sampo also specified its target range for If’s full-year combined ratio, a measure of profitability, to 88-91 percent. ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack, Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

