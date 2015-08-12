FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Sampo lifts P&C insurance profitability forecast
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Sampo lifts P&C insurance profitability forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding company Sampo on Wednesday lifted its forecast for the profitability of its property and casualty (P&C) insurance arm, following strong performance in Sweden.

Sampo said it expects If, the biggest Nordic P&C insurer to make a full-year underlying combined ratio in the range of 87-90 percent, compared to its previous forecast of 88-91 percent. A lower figure indicates better profitability.

The move came in as expected, as analysts in Reuters poll had on average forecast a full-year figure of 86.2 percent.

Sampo’s total pretax profit from the second quarter rose 14 percent from a year ago to 528 million euros ($586 million), topping market consensus of 513 million euros.

$1 = 0.9017 euros Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.