Finland's Sampo beats market expectations in Q3
November 5, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Sampo beats market expectations in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding company Sampo reported rising quarterly profits as strong performance at its insurance businesses offset weaker investment gains and lower profit contribution from Nordea , of which it owns a fifth.

Sampo’s third-quarter pretax profit came in at 460 million euros ($498.92 million), compared to 452 million a year earlier and the market consensus of 393 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sampo also lifted the underlying profitability forecast for its property and casualty insurance arm If, expecting the unit to book a full-year underlying combined ratio in the range of 86-88 percent, compared to its previous view of 87-90 percent. A lower combined ratio indicates better profitability. ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

