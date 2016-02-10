Finland's Sampo posts results, dividend below market view

HELSINKI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding group Sampo on Wednesday posted quarterly pretax profit and dividend proposal slightly below market expectations due to a decline in investment returns.

Sampo, the owner of the Nordic region’s largest P&C insurer If as well as a stake of fifth in Nordea, proposed a dividend of 2.15 euros per share, up from 1.95 euros a year earlier but a tad short of analysts’ average forecast of 2.17 euros in a Reuters poll.

Fourth-quarter pretax profit fell 8 percent from a year ago to 413 million euros ($466 million), missing the market consensus of 424 million euros. ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)