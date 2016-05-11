Finland's Sampo beats market expectations in first quarter

HELSINKI, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding group Sampo on Wednesday posted better-than-expected quarterly pretax profit, helped by strong performance at its property and casualty insurance arm If.

Sampo’s first-quarter pretax profit came in at 416 million euros ($474 million), compared to 487 million a year earlier and the market consensus of 397 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Profit fell due to smaller profit contribution from Nordea , the Nordic region’s largest bank of which Sampo owns a stake of fifth.

Sampo also lifted the profitability forecast for its property and casualty insurance arm If, expecting the unit to book a full-year combined ratio, excluding one-offs, in the range of 88-91 percent, compared to its previous view of below 95 percent. A lower combined ratio indicates better profitability. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)