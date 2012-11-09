FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sampo posts third quarter profit below market expectations
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Sampo posts third quarter profit below market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third quarter pretax profit on Friday.

Sampo’s July-September profit before taxes rose 146 percent from a year ago to 368 million euros ($468.35 million), but this fell short of an average forecast for 384 million in a Reuters poll.

Sampo said that the full-year profitability ratio at its property and casualty business would be stronger than its earlier forecast. The insurer said this business was now expected to reach a combined ratio of 89-91 per cent for the full year. Its earlier estimate was 89-92 percent.

The group’s property and casualty insurance business had a combined ratio - a measure of profitability - of 89.3 percent in the third quarter, roughly meeting analysts’ expectations.

$1 = 0.7857 euros Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.