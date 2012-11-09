FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sampo posts weaker-than-expected profit due to claims
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sampo posts weaker-than-expected profit due to claims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment, share reaction, detail)

* Sampo Q3 pretax profit 368 mln euros vs 384 mln in poll

* Shares down 3.4 pct

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nordic insurer Sampo reported a smaller-than-expected rise in its quarterly profit, weighed down by higher claims at its property and casualty insurance business.

Sampo’s July-September profit before taxes rose to 368 million euros ($468 million). That missed the market’s forecast for 384 million in a Reuters poll, while more than doubling from a year earlier when it was hit by investment write-downs and weakness at Nordea, of which it owns a fifth.

The group’s property and casualty insurance arm If, a market leader in the Nordic region, reported a quarterly combined ratio - a measure of profitability - of 89.3 percent, weaker than analysts expected.

Shares in the company fell 3.4 percent to 23.63 euros by 0911 GMT.

“When taking into account that rival P&C insurers beat forecasts with their results, the market expected more from Sampo,” said analyst Antti Saari from Pohjola Markets.

If’s biggest rival, Denmark’s Tryg had a stronger combined ratio of 87.7 percent thanks to fewer considerable-sized claims than a year earlier.

Sampo said it expected If’s combined ratio to be around 89-91 per cent for the full year, in line with analysts’ expectations. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.