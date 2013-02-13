UPDATE 1-Insurer Sampo beats expectations, sees good year ahead

* Q4 pretax profit 444 mln euros vs 372 mln in poll

* Q4 P&C insurance combined ratio 88.8 pct

* Sees good results in 2013

* Shares up 2.7 pct in early trade (Adds property and casualty insurance results, details on guidance)

HELSINKI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nordic insurer Sampo forecast a good year ahead after reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on strength in its property and casualty insurance unit.

Fourth-quarter profit before tax rose 38 percent to 444 million euros ($597.8 million), beating all analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll which showed an average of 372 million euros.

The group’s property and casualty insurance arm If, a market leader in the Nordic region, posted a pretax profit of 210 million euros, up 23 percent from a year earlier.

Its combined ratio - which shows costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income and is considered a key measure of underwriting profitability - improved to 88.8 percent from 90.2 percent a year earlier.

Sampo forecast good results for 2013 and proposed raising its annual dividend to 1.35 euros per share from 1.20 euros.

It said Nordea, of which Sampo owns a fifth, would contribute significantly to its annual profit.

Nordea, the region’s biggest bank by stock market value, also beat market expectations. Its quarterly results announced in late January showed an operating profit of 1.06 billion euros, up 3 percent from a year earlier.

Nordic financial institutions have served as safe havens during the euro zone crisis, thanks to high capital levels, solid profitability and limited exposure to risky sovereign debt.

Sampo shares rose 2.7 percent to 28.12 euros in early trade.