UPDATE 1-Finland's Sampo posts falling investment returns, strong P&C insurance profits

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Finnish financial holding group Sampo reported on Wednesday its second-quarter pretax profit fell 10 percent from a year ago due to lower investment returns.

* However, Sampo raised the full-year profitability outlook for If, the biggest Nordic property and casualty (P&C) insurer, following the unit’s strong underlying performance in the quarter.

* Sampo now sees If’s 2016 combined ratio, which excludes investment returns, at 87-90 percent, compared to 88-91 percent previously.

* Analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a full-year ratio of 85.5 percent. A lower figure indicates better profitability.

* Group’s second-quarter profit before taxes fell to 477 million euros from 528 million a year earlier, compared to a market consensus of 481 million.

* “The continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments,” Sampo said in a statement.

* Alongside If, Sampo owns more than a fifth of shares in Sweden’s Nordea, the largest Nordic lender, and about 30 percent of shares in Topdanmark, a Danish rival to If. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Mia Shanley)