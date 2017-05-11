FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Finland's Sampo reports higher Q1 profit on Nordea, investments
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 3 months ago

Finland's Sampo reports higher Q1 profit on Nordea, investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding company Sampo reported on Thursday a rise in first-quarter profit on a stronger profit contribution from Nordea Bank as well as better investment returns.

Profit before taxes grew 3 percent to 430 million euros ($468 million), topping the 415 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Sampo said it expects its property and casualty insurance business to reach a full-year combined ratio in the range of 87 and 90 percent. It had previously forecast a ratio of below 95 percent. A lower ratio indicates better profitability.

However, Sampo added that low interest rates create a challenging environment for reinvesting its fixed income securities.

Sampo owns P&C insurer If, life insurance firm Mandatum Life, a fifth of Nordea and a stake of more than 40 percent in Danish insurer Topdanmark.

$1 = 0.9194 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.