FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sampo pretax profit flat, helped by Nordea
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

Sampo pretax profit flat, helped by Nordea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported flat first-quarter pretax profit, as low interest rates weighed on returns from fixed-income investments, although it reaped hefty returns from its stake in Nordic bank Nordea.

Sampo reported a quarterly pretax profit of 370 million euros ($484.2 million), little changed from a year earlier. Analysts expected 372 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It said its full-year results would likely be “good”, but warned that low interest rates were making it tough for reinvestment in fixed-income assets. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.