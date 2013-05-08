Sampo pretax profit flat, helped by Nordea

HELSINKI, May 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported flat first-quarter pretax profit, as low interest rates weighed on returns from fixed-income investments, although it reaped hefty returns from its stake in Nordic bank Nordea.

Sampo reported a quarterly pretax profit of 370 million euros ($484.2 million), little changed from a year earlier. Analysts expected 372 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It said its full-year results would likely be “good”, but warned that low interest rates were making it tough for reinvestment in fixed-income assets. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)