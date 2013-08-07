Finland's Sampo posts surprise rise in quarterly profit

HELSINKI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported an unexpected rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong results at its property and casualty insurance business.

Sampo’s quarterly pretax profit rose to 455 million euros ($606 million) from 444 million euros a year earlier, compared to an average forecast of 402 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Profitability at the property and casualty arm, If, declined. Its combined ratio weakened to 86.7 from 85.9 a year ago, while beating the market’s forecast of 89.1.