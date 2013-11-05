Finland's Sampo misses expectations in Q3

HELSINKI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a fall in investment income.

Sampo’s third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million) from 370 million a year earlier, compared with the average analyst forecast of 433 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Net income from investments at the group’s property and casualty (P&C) insurance unit fell 4 percent to 80 million euros.

Sampo said it is set to report good full-year results with the P&C insurance unit’s combined ratio, a measure of profitability, at 88-90 percent. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)