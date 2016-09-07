FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Finland's Sampo wants to raise Topdanmark stake at a right price - CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Finland's Sampo wants to raise Topdanmark stake at a right price - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finnish investment holding company Sampo is willing to increase its ownership in Danish insurer Topdanmark at the right price, Sampo chief executive Kari Stadigh told Reuters.

Sampo earlier on Wednesday announced a mandatory no-premium offer of all shares in Topdanmark, but said it did not expect the bid to increase its holding substantially.

"I think the offered price (183 Danish crowns) will mark a price roof for our action. If we were to buy at a higher price, we would have to offer that to everyone," Stadigh said in a telephone interview.

Topdanmark's shares traded 3 percent higher for the day at 188 Danish crowns by 1020 GMT.

$1 = 6.6209 Danish crowns Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.