FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mandatory offer lifts Sampo's stake in Topdanmark to 41 pct
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 6:46 AM / in a year

Mandatory offer lifts Sampo's stake in Topdanmark to 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding company Sampo said on Wednesday its mandatory offer for Topdanmark shares boosted its stake in the Danish insurer by 7.8 percent to 41.1 percent of all shares and votes.

Sampo launched the mandatory takeover offer last month after increasing its stake in Topdanmark to above the 33 percent threshold, but offered no premium, saying it would increase its ownership further only at the right price.

Sampo also owns Finnish property and casualty insurer If, a rival to Topdanmark, and more than a fifth of shares in Nordea , the Nordic region’s biggest bank. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.