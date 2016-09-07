FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Sampo makes mandatory no-premium bid for Topdanmark
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Finland's Sampo makes mandatory no-premium bid for Topdanmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finnish investment holding company Sampo announced a mandatory public cash offer for all shares in its Danish peer Topdanmark in which its ownership had surpassed a 33 percent limit.

There was no premium in the offer of 183 Danish crowns ($27), and Sampo said the offer was not expected to increase its holding in Topdanmark substantially.

Topdanmark traded 1.8 percent higher at 185.8 crowns after the announcement. ($1 = 6.6209 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

