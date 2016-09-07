UPDATE 1-Finland's Sampo wants to increase Topdanmark stake at right price

(Adds comments from CEO and analyst, details, updates shares)

HELSINKI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finnish investment holding company Sampo has increased its stake in Danish insurer Topdanmark and wants to lift if further but only at the right price, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Sampo said in a statement that it had increased its stake in the insurer to above the 33 percent threshold which under Danish law triggers a mandatory takeover offer.

However, Sampo, which has owned a large stake in Topdanmark for years, offered no premium in making its mandatory offer, saying it would be ready to increase its ownership but not at any price.

Sampo Chief Executive Kari Stadigh said he did not expect the takeover offer of 183 Danish crowns ($27) per share to increase its holding in Topdanmark substantially.

He said Sampo wanted to trigger the offer to clarify its position in Topdanmark.

"This improves market liquidity and transparency between shareholders," Stadigh told Reuters by phone.

Topdanmark's shares rose 3.5 percent to 188.90 Danish crowns by 1045 GMT.

Stadigh noted that Sampo's ownership would have breached 33 percent next year anyway due to Topdanmark's buy-back programme and share cancellations, although that event would not have triggered a mandatory offer.

Analyst Antti Saari at OP Equities said he believed that Sampo may want to take control of Topdanmark in the future.

"I don't see many investors taking up this offer. But now that the offer is done, Sampo has free hands to buy more shares at market price in the future."

Stadigh said the offered price would mark a price ceiling for Sampo.

"If we were to buy at a higher price during the offer period, we would have to offer that price to everyone."

Sampo also owns Finnish property and casualty insurer If, a rival to Topdanmark, and more than a fifth of shares in Nordea , the Nordic region's biggest bank. ($1 = 6.6209 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Susan Fenton)