FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Samse signs collaboration agreement with CRH France Distribution
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Samse signs collaboration agreement with CRH France Distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Samse SA :

* Signs collaboration agreement with CRH France Distribution

* Says agreement is to improve collaboration between its 50.41 pct stakeholder Dumont Investissement and its 21.13 pct stakeholder CRH France Distribution

* Says CRH is to be given option to become company majority stakeholder in 2020

* CRH to transfer by end of year its 45 pct stake in Doras to Samse, which already holds remaining 55 pct stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.