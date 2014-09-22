BRIEF-Samse signs collaboration agreement with CRH France Distribution

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Samse SA :

* Signs collaboration agreement with CRH France Distribution

* Says agreement is to improve collaboration between its 50.41 pct stakeholder Dumont Investissement and its 21.13 pct stakeholder CRH France Distribution

* Says CRH is to be given option to become company majority stakeholder in 2020

* CRH to transfer by end of year its 45 pct stake in Doras to Samse, which already holds remaining 55 pct stake