Samsonite chief expects China sales growth to halve

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Luggage maker Samsonite expects its China sales growth to halve from the second half of the year, its head said on Wednesday.

China sales are expected to grow 15 to 16 percent on a local currency basis in the second half of the year and beyond, compared with nearly 30-percent growth in the first half, Chief Executive Ramesh Tainwala said.

“China is an important part of our business but not the only part of our business,” Tainwala said, speaking to reporters after the company reported interim results. “We have a very diversified business.”

China, hit by slowing economic growth, accounts for about 10 percent of Samsonite’s global sales.

The company reported a 16.6-percent jump in sales in the first half of the year and an 8.9-percent rise in profit.

Shares fell as much as 5.1 percent after the results were announced on Wednesday.

China markets have been in turmoil in recent months on concerns its economy is growing at a much slower rate than the official 7-percent target. Its central bank on Tuesday night cut interest rates and further loosened bank lending restrictions. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Joseph Radford)