Samsonite says Q1 net sales up 15.6 pct y/y
April 21, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 4 years

Samsonite says Q1 net sales up 15.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - Samsonite International said on Monday its net sales increased 15.6 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from a year earlier, with the North American market seeing the biggest rise.

The Luxembourg-based but Hong Kong-listed luggage maker said its net sales for the three months that ended March 31, 2013 rose by $62.8 million to $466.5 million from a year earlier.

Net sales jumped 28.4 percent in North America, 16.6 percent in Asia, 5.3 percent in Europe and 7.6 percent in Latin America. For full statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

