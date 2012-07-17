FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsonite says to buy High Sierra for $110 mln
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Samsonite says to buy High Sierra for $110 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - Samsonite International S.A. , the world’s biggest luggage maker, said on Wednesday it would buy all the assets of High Sierra Sport Company for $110 million cash, as it aims for a larger share of the North American casual bag market.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Samsonite said the acquisition would help enlarge its foothold in the $4 billion North American casual bag market, and allow it to use its global distribution network and retail presence to expand High Sierra’s brand in additional markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

High Sierra is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of casual bags and adventure travel luggage.

Earlier this month, Samsonite said it had increased a revolving credit facility to $300 million from $100 million to help fund potential acquisitions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.