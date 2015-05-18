FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US appeals court reverses part of Apple's $930 mln verdict vs Samsung
#Market News
May 18, 2015

US appeals court reverses part of Apple's $930 mln verdict vs Samsung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday reversed part of the $930 million verdict that Apple Inc won in 2012 against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , saying the iPhone maker’s trade dress could not be protected.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the patent infringement violations found by the jury. But the $382 million awarded for trade dress dilution will have to be reconsidered by the lower court. Trade dress is a legal term for a trademark on the way a product is packaged or presented. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

