CORRECTED-Samsung says to add iPhone 5 to U.S. lawsuits vs Apple

(Corrects first sentence to show sales start this week, not last week)

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday it plans to add Apple’s iPhone 5, wh ich goes on sale this week, t o its existing patent lawsuits against the U.S. smartphone rival.

The fresh legal step by the South Korean firm comes as Apple booked orders for over two million iPhone 5 models in the first 24 hours and the model hits store shelves on Friday.

“Samsung anticipates that it will file, in the near future, a motion to amend its infringement contentions to add the iPhone 5 as an accused product,” it said in a U.S. court filing. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)