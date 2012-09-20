FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Samsung says to add iPhone 5 to U.S. lawsuits vs Apple
September 20, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Samsung says to add iPhone 5 to U.S. lawsuits vs Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first sentence to show sales start this week, not last week)

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday it plans to add Apple’s iPhone 5, wh ich goes on sale this week, t o its existing patent lawsuits against the U.S. smartphone rival.

The fresh legal step by the South Korean firm comes as Apple booked orders for over two million iPhone 5 models in the first 24 hours and the model hits store shelves on Friday.

“Samsung anticipates that it will file, in the near future, a motion to amend its infringement contentions to add the iPhone 5 as an accused product,” it said in a U.S. court filing. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

