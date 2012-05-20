FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung's mobile chief says has options to settle war with Apple
May 20, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Samsung's mobile chief says has options to settle war with Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics’ mobile division chief JK Shin said on Sunday the South Korean technology giant was still seeking to resolve differences in its international patent war with Apple Inc..

“There is still a big gap in the patent war with Apple but we still have several negotiation options including cross-licensing,” Shin told reporters at Seoul airport shortly before his departure for the United States.

Asked about the prospects for Samsung’s memory chip business, Shin said the 4G chip shortage was expected to continue until early in the fourth quarter of this year.

Shin was accompanying chief executive Choi Gee-sung, who was scheduled to meet his Apple counterpart Tim Cook in a U.S. court on Monday to resolve patent lawsuits over smartphones and tablets.

Each firm claims its international patents have been infringed by the other.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
