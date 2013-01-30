FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. court rejects Apple's bid to raise damages in Samsung case
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 3:50 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-U.S. court rejects Apple's bid to raise damages in Samsung case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. court has ruled that Samsung Electronics Co did not willfully infringe on some of Apple Inc’s patents and denied a request by the U.S. firm to raise patent damages awarded to it in its legal dispute against the South Korean firm, a court ruling showed on Wednesday.

Apple has sought to raise the $1.05 billion damages awarded to it after a U.S. jury found in August that Samsung acted willfully when it violated several of Apple’s patents, which could have formed the basis for the court to triple the damages owed by Samsung.

In her series of rulings filed late on Tuesday U.S. time, U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh also denied Samsung’s request for a new trial. Samsung has said a major patent verdict in favor of Apple should be overturned.

