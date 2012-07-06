FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung loses bid for stay in U.S. fight over tablet
July 6, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

Samsung loses bid for stay in U.S. fight over tablet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a brief order on Friday denying Samsung Electronics’ request to stay a ban on U.S. sales of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1.

“Samsung’s request for an immediate stay is denied,” the court said.

Apple and Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest consumer electronics corporations, are waging legal battles in about 10 countries, accusing each other of patent infringement as they vie for supremacy in a fast-growing market for mobile devices.

