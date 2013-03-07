Samsung loses latest Apple patent suit in UK

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Apple won a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in an English court, which exonerates the iPhone maker from charges it unlawfully used Samsung technology.

Samsung had argued that three individual patents relating to processing and transmitting data on 3G mobile networks had been infringed, but the court found all three claims invalid.

This is the latest case in a global barrage of claims and counterclaims between the two companies, which between them account for one in every two smartphones sold worldwide.

Samsung said it was disappointed by the court’s decision.

“Upon a thorough review of the judgment we will decide whether to file an appeal,” a spokeswoman said.

Apple declined to comment.

The Korean company won a bittersweet legal victory over its California-based rival last summer when another British judge ruled its Galaxy tablet should not be blocked from sale in Britain.