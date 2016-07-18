Samsung Bioepis seeks Europe approval for its Humira copy

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Biosimilars maker Samsung Bioepis, part of South Korea's top family-run conglomerate Samsung Group, said on Monday it is seeking regulatory approval in Europe to sell its copy of AbbVie Inc's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

Samsung Bioepis said in a statement the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review its application to sell its biosimilar of Humira, the world's best-selling drug that generated $14 billion in sales last year. The company did not say when it submitted its application for its Humira copy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)