S.Korea Samsung BioLogics shares open below IPO price

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd , Samsung Group's contract biotech drug manufacturing arm, fell slightly from the initial public offering price in their market debut on Thursday morning.

Samsung BioLogics opened at 135,000 won per share, versus an IPO pricing of 136,000 won per share, while the wider market was up 1.5 percent as of 0003 GMT.

The listing was South Korea's second-largest, raising 2.25 trillion won ($1.97 billion). (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)