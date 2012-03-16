Samsung pulls out of Brazil's EAS shipyard-report

* Samsung sells 6 pct stake

* Camargo Correa, Queiroz Galvao now hold 50 pct stakes of EAS

* Petrobras had hoped Samsung would up stake, share technology

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shipping giant Samsung sold its 6 percent stake to exit Brazil’s EAS shipyard, which has struggled to meet orders on schedule as the government tries to attract foreign know-how to the industry, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Friday.

Local engineering firms Camargo Correa and Queiroz Galvao will now hold equal 50 percent stakes in the yard in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, which the government had hoped would attract greater participation and technology sharing from Samsung, a specialist in drilling rigs and production platforms.

The value of Samsung’s stake sale was not released, O Estado said.

EAS won $4.6 billion in contracts to build seven drilling rigs for Sete Brasil, which will be used for the development of Brazil’s offshore oil frontier.

Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras has been struggling to jumpstart the local shipping industry, after years of decline, to supply its push to develop vast, newly discovered subsalt oil deposits off the coast.

Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster met with Samsung officials on Wednesday in a visit to the shipyard.

“We hope that they (Samsung) increase their participation,” she said in comments to the Valor Economico newspaper made prior to the stake sale and published on Friday.

Transpetro, the distribution arm of Petrobras, has also commissioned 22 ships to be built by EAS. The Joao Candido tanker that was built by EAS had to return to the yard after problems with listing and welds. The ship’s delivery to Transpetro was already behind schedule.

Samsung, Camargo Correa and Queiroz Galvao offices in Brazil were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jim Marshall)