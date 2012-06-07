FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec names components chief Kwon as new CEO
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Samsung Elec names components chief Kwon as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co named on Thursday Kwon Oh-hyun, the head of its components business, as its new chief executive, replacing Choi Gee-sung, who it said will assume a new role.

“As before, Vice Chairman Kwon will oversee the company’s component business, but, as CEO, will also handle corporate-wide affairs,” Samsung group said in a statement.

Choi will retain his seat on Samsung Electronics board and assume the role of the head of Samsung Group Corporate Strategy Office to focus on future growth engines for the entire Samsung group of companies.

Jay Lee, the son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, will remain as chief operating officer, Samsung said. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.