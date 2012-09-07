FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Samsung renews shirt sponsorship deal with Chelsea
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 7, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Samsung renews shirt sponsorship deal with Chelsea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European club soccer champions Chelsea will have the Samsung name on their shirts until 2015 after the South Korean company extended its sponsorship deal with the English Premier League team.

The agreement was reportedly worth around 18 million pounds ($29 million) per season to Chelsea, which beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in May.

“Samsung have exercised their right to extend their deal which will see them remain as a premium partner of the club until the end of May 2015,” a spokesman for the London club said.

The deal’s reported size compares with the $559 million agreement Manchester United secured with U.S. carmaker General Motors to have the Chevrolet brand on its kit for seven years from 2014.

Samsung Electronics is also one of main global sponsors of the Olympics.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.