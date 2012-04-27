FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung says may switch more memory chip lines to logic chips
April 27, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

Samsung says may switch more memory chip lines to logic chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co , the world’s top memory chip maker, said on Friday it was considering converting more memory chip lines to logic chip production to meet growing demand for microprocessors used to power smartphones and tablets.

Samsung, which makes mobile application processors for Apple’s iPhone and iPad as well as its Galaxy line of products, has already converted a memory chip line into a system chip production line and mass production from the facility is set to start in the second quarter.

