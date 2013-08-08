S&P ups Samsung Elec credit rating on solid performance

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday it raised its long-term credit rating on Samsung Electronics Co (SEC) by one notch to A-plus, saying Samsung would likely maintain solid financial performance over the next two years.

The ratings outlook is stable, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said in a statement.

“Despite industry volatility and intensifying competition, we expect SEC’s strong market position, good business diversification, and technological leadership to maintain its solid operating performance over the next one to two years,” the ratings firm said.

In its base-case scenario, Standard & Poor’s said Samsung would probably be able to maintain its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin at around 22 percent over the next one to two years.

It noted Samsung significantly improved its market position for smartphones, the company’s most profitable and fastest growing segment, to about 33 percent globally in the first half of 2013 from about 8 percent in 2010.

Shares of Samsung ended on Thursday down 0.4 percent at 1,217,000 won ($1,100), representing a 20 percent loss this year to date and a 7.8 percent fall from a year ago. ($1 = 1118.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)