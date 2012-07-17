Samsung buys chipmaker CSR's handset technology

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - British chip firm CSR has sold its mobile phone connectivity and location technology to Samsung for $310 million in cash in a deal that boosts the South Korean company’s patent portfolio.

Samsung will also invest $34.4 million in buying a 4.9 percent stake in CSR at a price of 223 pence a share, CSR said in a statement on Tuesday.

CSR said the deal would enable it to focus on developing and selling chips in voice and music, automotive, indoor location, imagining and bluetooth.