a year ago
Samsung C&T says received $805 mln Vietnam order from Samsung Display
June 30, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Samsung C&T says received $805 mln Vietnam order from Samsung Display

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday it has received a 929 billion won ($805 million) order to build a production facility in Vietnam for Samsung Display Co Ltd.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last year that Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , planned to invest $3 billion in Vietnam by 2020 to boost its display module production capacity in the country.

It had previously committed $1 billion for an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display module assembly plant in Bac Ninh province.

Samsung Electronics has been boosting manufacturing capacity in Vietnam to lower production costs in response to price competition in the smartphone market.

Samsung Display supplies parent Samsung Electronics with screens for smartphones and other products.

$1 = 1,154.4000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
