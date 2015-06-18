FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung C&T says shareholders to vote on whether to allow non-cash dividends
June 18, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung C&T says shareholders to vote on whether to allow non-cash dividends

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - South Korean construction firm Samsung C&T Corp said its shareholders will be given a chance to vote on whether to allow the firm to pay out non-cash dividends in response to a request from major shareholder Elliott Associates LP.

Samsung C&T said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that holders will vote on the matter at a July 17 meeting.

A vote on an $8 billion takeover offer from sister Samsung company Cheil Industries Inc, contested by fund investor Elliott, is also scheduled to take place at the meeting. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

