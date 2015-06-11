FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund seeks injunction on Samsung C&T share sale to KCC
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 11, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund seeks injunction on Samsung C&T share sale to KCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott said on Thursday it had applied for an injunction to block Samsung C&T Corp’s sale of treasury shares to KCC Corp, escalating its battle against a key Samsung Group restructuring move.

Samsung C&T on Thursday said it would sell treasury shares equivalent to a 5.8 percent stake to existing shareholder KCC to secure support for an $8 billion merger with Cheil Industries Inc.

Elliott has opposed the merger, calling Cheil’s offer for Samsung C&T unfair. It is already seeking an injunction to block the merger.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.