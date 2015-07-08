FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian pension fund says voting Samsung C&T shares against merger
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 8, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Canadian pension fund says voting Samsung C&T shares against merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which holds a small stake in South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp, said it was voting against the $8 billion all-stock takeover offer by Cheil Industries Inc.

The pension fund, which disclosed its vote intention on its website, did not elaborate. Thomson Reuters data shows that the board holds a 0.14 percent stake in Samsung C&T, whose proposed merger with Cheil Industries has been opposed by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also holds a stake in Cheil Industries, which it intends to vote in favour of the deal, according to its website. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.