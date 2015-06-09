US fund says seeks injunction to block Cheil Industries takeover of Samsung C&T

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott said on Tuesday it is seeking an injunction against Samsung C&T Corp and its directors to block a proposed $8 billion takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc.

Elliott, in a statement, said the deal is unfair and not in the best interests of Samsung C&T shareholders. Elliott last week disclosed that it holds a 7.1 percent stake in the builder, making it the company’s third largest shareholder. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)