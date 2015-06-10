FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung C&T shares extend gains after Cheil's takeover bid challenged
June 10, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung C&T shares extend gains after Cheil's takeover bid challenged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung C&T Corp extended gains on Wednesday, rising more than 10 percent on hopes that a U.S. fund’s challenge of an $8 billion takeover bid from Cheil Industries Inc may coax better terms or concessions.

Samsung C&T rose as much as 11.3 percent in afternoon trade, and recouped most of its losses from earlier this week. Activist hedge fund Elliott filed for an injunction in South Korea challenging the takeover, calling the deal unfair. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

