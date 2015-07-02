FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proxy advisor says Samsung C&T investors should reject Cheil Industries offer
July 2, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Proxy advisor says Samsung C&T investors should reject Cheil Industries offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Shareholders of South Korean construction firm Samsung C&T Corp should reject the $8 billion all-stock takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc , investor advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co has said.

In a report dated July 1, Glass Lewis said the proposed terms of the deal are “profoundly unattractive” for C&T investors and “exceedingly advantageous” for Cheil’s shareholders. It said C&T investors should encourage C&T’s board to consider other alternatives available to the firm. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
